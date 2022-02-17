'We have a chance' - Former Manchester United youngster Tosin Kehinde confident Randers can 'SHOCK' Leicester City

Kehinde who plays in Denmark for Randers is expected to be in action when they take on Leicester City in an Europa Conference League fixture scheduled for Thursday, February 17, 2022.

The 23-year-old midfielder has experience playing against Premier League opposition in the past.

Pulse Nigeria

Kehinde started his development with Premier League heavyweights Manchester United before moving to Denmark.

In an interview on the official Randers website, Kehinde stated that he is looking forward to the encounter and that they have a chance to be victorious.

He said, 'We are all looking forward to the match. It will be a great experience for all of us.

"If you perform the tactics correctly, all teams have a chance to beat them. Tomorrow it is really about concentrating and taking advantage of his chances."

Kehinde also stated that he expects some family and friends in England to attend the game.

He added, "It will be fantastic. Especially for me, now that my family and friends also want to be in the stadium for the match.

"The support will carry us far in the fight."