Falconets stars Tosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran join Stade de Reims

Sade de Reims announced the arrival of Oluwatosin Demehin and Rofiat Imuran on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Demehin and Imuran were key players to the Falconets side that lost to the Netherlands in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica earlier in the year.

Since their exploits with the Flamingos, Imuran and Demehin have been called up to the senior women's national team known as the Super Falcons.

Both players were in the squad for the international friendly games against reigning FIFA World Cup champions the United States of America (USA).

Pulse Nigeria

Demehin and Stade de Reims

The 20-year-old Demehin captain of the Falconets signed until 2024 and was given the number four jersey.

Speaking on the move Demehin said, "I am very happy to arrive here in France and more particularly at the Stade de Reims.

"Discovering the French championship with my teammate in the selection is a good thing because it will allow us to adapt and progress more quickly ”

Pulse Nigeria

Imuran and Stade de Reims

18-year-old Imuran also signed until 2024 and was given the number 25 jersey,

Speaking on the move she said, “Playing for your national team is a source of pride! I now turn to my performances with the Stade de Reims.

"Working, progressing and helping the team to aim even higher: these are my main objectives when I arrive here."