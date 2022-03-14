Lagos State-born Tosin Aiyegun set to dump Nigeria for Benin Republic

Tosin Abayomi
23-year-old Tosin does not see a future with the Super Eagles and will now play for The Squirrels of Benin Republic.

Lagos State-born professional footballer Tosin Aiyegun is set for a switch of national allegiance.

The 23-year-old forward is set to dump the Super Eagles of Nigeria for the Squirrels of Benin Republic.

Aiyegun is a star with Fussballclub Zürich (FC Zürich) in the Switzerland Super League and tipped to get an invite in the near future but has now opted to represent the Benin Republic.

The switch in national allegiance comes as Aiyegun was included in the 23 man list for the upcoming Benin Republic games.

The list released by coach Moussa Latoundji has a surprise inclusion of Aiyegun.

A statement on the official Benin Squirrels did not state the process of including Aiyegun a player born in Nigeria.

The statement said, "OFFICIAL! Here is the list of the 23 players selected by coach Moussa Latoundji with new faces and major absentees."

Aiyegun is yet to comment on his possible debut for the Benin Republic in upcoming games against Liberia, Sudan, and Togo.

