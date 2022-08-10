English professional footballer of Nigerian descent Oluwatosin Adarabioyo picked was rewarded for a successful season with Fulham.
Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award
Abdul-Nasir Oluwatosin Oluwadoyinsolami Adarabioyo was rewarded for helping Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League.
On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Adarabioyo received the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Award for last season.
The 24-year-old defender played a huge role for Fulham as they won the Championship and secured promotion to the Premier League this season.
While in training, Adarabioyo picked up his accolade along with other teammates.
The former Manchester City defender took to his official Instagram to show off the new accolade.
Along with a photo was a message that said, "Happy to receive my PFA Award for the Championship TOTY last season. @FulhamFC 🏆."
Adarabioyo featured for 90 minutes as Fulham labored to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on their return to the Premier League.
Born to Nigerian parents in Manchester, United Kingdom Adarabioyo has represented England at youth level, but still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future.
Adarabioyo is expected to return to action when Fulham travel to face Wolverhampton Wanderers in their next Premier League fixture scheduled for Saturday, August 13, 2022.
