Nigerian-born Tosin Adarabioyo receives PFA Award

On Wednesday, August 10, 2022 Adarabioyo received the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Award for last season.

The 24-year-old defender played a huge role for Fulham as they won the Championship and secured promotion to the Premier League this season.

While in training, Adarabioyo picked up his accolade along with other teammates.

Adarabioyo wins award

The former Manchester City defender took to his official Instagram to show off the new accolade.

Along with a photo was a message that said, "Happy to receive my PFA Award for the Championship TOTY last season. @FulhamFC 🏆."

Adarabioyo featured for 90 minutes as Fulham labored to a 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage on their return to the Premier League.

Born to Nigerian parents in Manchester, United Kingdom Adarabioyo has represented England at youth level, but still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the future.