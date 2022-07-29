The average value of the some of the most valuable sports teams on the planet had jumped 9.9% from 2020 to $3.4 billion in 2021.
Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]
Real Madrid and Barcelona are two of the richest sports teams in the world but find out who joins them on this rich-list.
This rich-list is dominated by American football teams, soccer teams as well as NBA teams.
American football team, Dallas Cowboys, are once again the undisputed most valuable top spot with a valuation of $5.7 billion.
The Cowboys have maintained their No.1 ranking since 2016 after they became the first team to surpass $4 billion in value.
The NBA’s New York Knicks also makes it to the top three.
European soccer clubs Barcelona and Real Madrid, each with a valuation just above $4.7 billion also make it to the list as well, but no Premier League team makes top 10 on this occasion.
Without further ado, let's take a look at the Top 10 Richest football clubs by net value according to Forbes:
The World’s Most Valuable Sports Teams
10. Bayern Munich (Soccer)
- Value: $4.21 billion
- Owner: club members
- Founded: 27 February 1900 (122 years ago)
- Home Ground: Allianz Arena (75,000 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: Bundesliga (35 titles), DFB Pokal (20x winners), UEFA Champions League( 6x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (2x winners).
9. New York Giants (NFL)
- Value: $4.3 billion
- Owner: John Mara, Steven Tisch
- Founded: August 1, 1925 (96 years ago)
- Home Ground: Met Life Stadium (82,500 football Capacity)
- Notable Honours: NFL Championship(8x winners), Super Bowl (4x winners), NFC Championship(5x winners).
8. New England Patriots (NFL)
- Value: $4.4 billion
- Owner: Robert Kraft
- Founded: November 16, 1959 (62 years ago)
- Home Ground: Gillette Stadium (65,878 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: NFL Championship(22x winners), Super Bowl (6x winners), NFC Championship(11x winners).
7. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA)
- Value: $4.6 billion
- Owner: Jerry Buss Family Trusts, Philip Anschutz
- Founded: 1947 (75 years ago)
- Home Ground: Crypto.com Arena (19, 079 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: NBA Championships(17x winners), Conference titles (19x winners), Division titles (33x winners).
6. Golden State Warriors (NBA)
- Value: $4.7 billion
- Owner: Joe Lacob, Peter Gruber
- Founded: 1946 (76 years ago)
- Home Ground: Chase Center (18,064 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: NBA Championships(7x winners), Conference titles (7x winners), Division titles (12x winners).
5. Real Madrid (Soccer)
- Value: $4.75 billion
- Owner: club members
- Founded: 6 March 1902 (120 years ago)
- Home Ground: Santiago Bernabeu (81,044 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: La Liga (35 titles), Copa del Rey (19x winners), SuperCopa de Espana (17x winners), UEFA Champions League( 14x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (4x winners).
4. Barcelona (Soccer)
- Value: $4.76 billion
- Owner: club members
- Founded: 29 November 1899 (122 years ago)
- Home Ground: Spotify Camp Nou (99,354 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: La Liga (26 titles), Copa del Rey (31x winners), SuperCopa de Espana (13x winners), UEFA Champions League( 5x winners), FIFA Club World Cup (3x winners).
3. New York Knicks (NBA)
- Value: $5 billion
- Owner: Madison Square Garden Sports
- Founded: 1946 (76 years ago)
- Home Ground: Madison Square Garden (19,812 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: NBA Championships(2x winners), Conference titles (4x winners), Division titles (8x winners).
2. New York Yankees (MLB)
- Value: $5.25 billion
- Owner: Steinbrenner family
- Founded: 1903 (119 years ago)
- Home Ground: Yankee Stadium II (50,960 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: World Series title (27x winners), AL Pennants(40x winners), AL East Division (20x winners), Wild Card berths(9).
1. Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
- Value: $5.7 billion
- Owner: Jerry Jones
- Founded: January 28, 1960 (62 years ago)
- Home Ground: AT&T Stadium (80,000 Capacity)
- Notable Honours: NFL Championship(24x winners), Super Bowl (5x winners), NFC Championship(10x winners).
