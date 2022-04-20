While some players are expected to complete big switches in the summer transfer market, the future of some of Europe's elite footballing superstars remain unclear as they prepare to run down their final months of their contracts.

Pulse Sports reviews the top 10 most valuable free agents this summer as per Transfermrkt:

1 Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Market Value - €160 Million

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe is undoubtedly one of the best players on the planet.

The 23-year-old Frenchman's future still remains in doubt about whether or not he will remain at Paris Saint-Germain beyond the summer of 2022.

The prolific young talent has been Real Madrid's Number 1 priority signing in recent years with PSG turning down and outrageous bid from Los Blancos to secure his services last season.

Mbappe's contract expires in the summer and he is yet to decide on his future with reports indicating that PSG will offer their 'Golden boy' an irrefutable offer to keep him at the Qatari-owned club beyond 2022.

2 Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

Market Value - €90 Million

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is out of contract this June.

The 29-year-old talented French international has endured a mixed bag of success at Manchester United due to several injury woes and inconsistency in form.

Even though, reports in England had claimed Pogba was set for a bumper pay-rsie to renew his deal at Old trafford, the Frenchman continues to be linked with a move to French giants PSG and Spanish giants Real Madrid this summer.

3 Paolo Dybala (Juventus)

Market Value - €40 Million

Since his arrival in 2015, Paulo Dybala has been one of the stars of Juventus.

The talented Argentine playmaker has been a mainstay at the Old Lady and the team's focal point in recent years.

However, reports in March from multiple sources confirmed that the 28-year-old would leave Juventus this summer with reports further linking his future to Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

4 Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan)

Market Value - €40 Million

Reports had circulated the English media that Newcastle have been eyeing Brozovic's signature.

The 29-year-old Croatian maestro is considered as one of the best midfielders in Serie A with the Nerazzuri still looking to retain his services when his contract expires this summer.

5 Antonio Rudiger (Chelsea)

Market Value - €35 Million

Chelsea's star defender Antonio Rudiger, managed to establish himslef as one of Europe's best center-backs following the appointment of Thomas Tuchel in 2021.

The 29-year-old German's future, however, remains in doubt with some of Europe's big clubs including: Real Madrid, Manchester United and even PSG battling for his signature.

Reports have also recently confirmed that Antonio Rudiger will confirm his decision on his future by the end of April.

6 Andreas Christensen (Chelsea)

Market Value -€35 Million

Chelsea have remained in a contract stand-off with center back Andreas Christensen, with coach Thomas Tuchel stating that it is up to the player to make his decision on his renewal.

However, reports have claimed the 26-year-old Denmark International already has an agreement with Catalan giants Barcelona.

7 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Market Value - €30 Million

Ousmane Dembele was initially touted for a potential exit at Barcelona in January following a breakdown of contract talks with the Frenchman's camp.

However, since the transfer debacle earlier this year, the 24-year-old winger appears to have had renewed spirit under current coach Barcelona Xavi - who has claimed the Fenchman is indeed important for the Catalan giants.

Talks are rumoured to resume between the club and Dembele's camp at the end of the season, with PSG and Chelsea being linked with a move for the explosive attacker.

8 Alexander Lacazette (Arsenal)

Market Value - €20 Million

Alexandre Lacazette's future at the Emirates remains unclear.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta continues to dodge questions about the Gunners captain's contract in recent press conferences but also expressed his satisfaction with his performances.

Lacazette also recently opened the door to a possible return to Lyon, France from whom he moved to London in 2017.

9 Jese Lingard (Manchester United)

Market Value - €20 Million

Jesse Lingard was poised for a move away from Manchester United in January.

However, a move away from Old Trafford stalled with interim gaffer Ralf Ragnick reportedly keen on keeping the England international despite a successful loan move to West Ham in early 2021.

The 29-year-old's contract expires this summer though, with West Ham and Newcastle rumoured to be a likely destination.

10 Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim)

Market Value - €18 Million

Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric has been a focal point of the Bundesliga sides's attack in recent years.

However, the Croatian striker's numbers in front of goal appeared to have reduced in recent times with Kramaric only registering just 4 goals in the Bundesliga this season.