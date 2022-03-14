Tom Brady returns from 2 months retirement, back for 23rd season with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria

After meeting Cristiano Ronaldo, Tom Brady decided to return from 2 months retirement.

Tom Brady is back with Tampa Bay
Tom Brady is back with Tampa Bay

American football quarterback Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Junior has announced his return to the National Football League (NFL).

The 44-year-old announced his retirement through a statement on social media two months ago.

The statement in part said, “I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition—if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game.

Tom Brady finally says goodbye to the NFL
Tom Brady finally says goodbye to the NFL Pulse Nigeria

“There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady linked up after Manchester United beat Tottenham
Cristiano Ronaldo and Tom Brady linked up after Manchester United beat Tottenham Pulse Nigeria

He has now taken to social media to reveal his return from retirement.

Brady took to his official Twitter account to post a message that said, "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.

"That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Brady announcing his return from retirement comes after he met up with Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo following a Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

