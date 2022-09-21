Toilet builder David Alaba voted Austrian Player of the Year

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has been crowned the Austrian Player of the Year.
David Alaba voted Austrian Player of the Year
Alaba was crowned Austrian Player of the Year
The 28-year-old star is back with Austria after helping Real Madrid defeat city rivals Atletico Madrid in a La Liga derby last weekend.
After his exploits in Spain helping Real Madrid to an unbeaten start in La Liga, Alaba is back with his country Austria.
Alaba bags award in Austria
The Austrian Football Association on Tuesday, September 20 held an award ceremony for the year 2022.
At the ceremony, Alaba was given the Player of the Year award in front of his colleagues and members of the Austrian football community.
Alaba took to social media to give his thoughts on the latest accolade recognizing him as the best player from Austria.
A message on his official Twitter account said, “It is a special honor to be able to receive the Bruno Award as the best athlete in my home country, especially after this special season.
"This award will have a special place for me, and congratulations to all award winners."
The award for Alaba a player of Nigerian descent comes after he helped build a toilet for the people of Remo in Ogun State.
Alaba is expected to be in action for Austria in the UEFA Nations League on Thursday, September 21, and against Croatia on Sunday.