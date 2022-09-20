'Ratified' - Tobi Amusan becomes 1st Nigerian to hold Athletics world record

Tosin Abayomi
World Athletics ratifies Tobi Amusan's WR of 12.12s (0.9) set at the World Champs.

The world record set by Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan has now been ratified officially by the sanctioning body.

Amusan set a time of 12.12s (0.9) in the semifinal of the 100-meter women's hurdles event at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon early in the year.

It was a huge leap for Amusan as she beat the record of 12.20 that was set in London in 2016 by Kendra Harrison of the United States of America (USA).

In the final, Amusan followed up the semifinal feat with a wind-assisted 12.06 (2.5m/s) becoming world champion in the 100m women's hurdles.

The record by Amusan came under scrutiny by several top celebrities including the legendary Michael Johnson.

On Tuesday, September 20, World Athletics ratified the time by Amusan to make her the first Nigerian athlete to hold a World Record.

Speaking on her victory after the final, Amusan said, “The goal was to come out and to win this gold. Honestly, I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships.”

After the record was ratified by world athletics, Amusan took to social media to give her thoughts on her status.

In a message on her official Instagram account, Amusan said, "Hey, mummmaaa @ihurdle_coach still in doubt ??? @iconmanagementinc #WORLDRECORDHOLDER #12.12 #GodDid IT'S OFFICIAL🇳🇬🙌."

After the World Athletics Championships, Amusan won Gold at the Commonwealth Games and the Diamond League trophy later in the year.

She was honored with the officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

