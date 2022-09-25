Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

The friendly fixture comes after the Super Eagles battled to a 2-2 draw against the home-based Algerian side.

Cyriel Dessers and Alex Iwobi scored both goals for the Super Eagles as they struggled against inferior opposition in the test match.

While the Super Eagles of Nigeria helped Algeria's home-based side prepare for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), their first team defeated Guinea 1-0 in a friendly fixture played on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the game to give Algeria the victory with several key players rested for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will have to do without Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong as both players pulled out due to injury.

It is expected that Maduka Okoye retains the starting spot in goal after a mistake in the 2-2 draw against the home based side.

Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Algeria vs Nigeria

The international friendly fixture between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxed will take place on Tuesday, September 27.

The game will take place at the Stade Olympique d’Oran and Kickoff at 8 PM Nigerian Time.