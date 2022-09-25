Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

'Don't sleep' - Super Eagles have a chance for revenge against Algeria.

Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side
Watch Super Eagles of Nigeria struggle to 2-2 draw against home-based Algeria side

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are set to face the Desert Warriors of Algeria in an international friendly.

Recommended articles

The friendly fixture comes after the Super Eagles battled to a 2-2 draw against the home-based Algerian side.

Cyriel Dessers and Alex Iwobi scored both goals for the Super Eagles as they struggled against inferior opposition in the test match.

While the Super Eagles of Nigeria helped Algeria's home-based side prepare for the African Nations Championship (CHAN), their first team defeated Guinea 1-0 in a friendly fixture played on Friday, September 23, 2022.

Islam Slimani scored the only goal of the game to give Algeria the victory with several key players rested for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will have to do without Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and Watford defender William Troost-Ekong as both players pulled out due to injury.

It is expected that Maduka Okoye retains the starting spot in goal after a mistake in the 2-2 draw against the home based side.

Super Eagles ahead of Algeria friendly
Super Eagles ahead of Algeria friendly Twitter/NGSuperEagles

The international friendly fixture between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxed will take place on Tuesday, September 27.

The game will take place at the Stade Olympique d’Oran and Kickoff at 8 PM Nigerian Time.

It will be available on cable network DSTV and the official Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) YouTube account.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

Kelechi Nwakali's Ponferradina continues mini revival in 4-goal thriller

Kelechi Nwakali's Ponferradina continues mini revival in 4-goal thriller

Awoniyi assures Nigerians despite 2-2 draw with Algeria Team B

Awoniyi assures Nigerians despite 2-2 draw with Algeria Team B

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Time and where to watch Super Eagles friendly against Algeria

Super Eagles new boy Godwin excited ahead of crunch clash with Algeria on Tuesday

Super Eagles new boy Godwin excited ahead of crunch clash with Algeria on Tuesday

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare

Man United stars steal show for 4-star Portugal as CR7 suffers injury scare

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Nigeria dealt another blow as Peseiro loses defender to injury ahead of Algeria clash

Trending

Darwin Nunez smiling during a training session in Liverpool.
VIDEO

'That video has ruined me' -Liverpool's €100m forward under the storm again

Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria
SUPER FALCONS

Meet 16-year-old Barcelona sensation Vicky Lopez eligible to play for Nigeria

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes millions to build toilets in Ogun State

Real Madrid star David Alaba splashes 13.3 million naira to build toilets in Ogun State