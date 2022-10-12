Miracle Usani scored the only goal for the Flamingos in the first half but Svea Stold and Mara Alber scored for Germany in the second half.

The team will have a chance to make amends in their second at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup against New Zealand.

Following the defeat to Germany, captain Dah Zossu Alvine took to social media to give hope to her teammates.

Alvine explained in a post on her official Twitter account that the game against New Zealand is now a must-win for them to progress from the group stage.

The message by the team captain said, “Sadly, we couldn’t win, we gave our all but it wasn’t good enough to earn us victory.

“It’s not easy to be on the losing side but we will pick ourselves up and bounce back against New Zealand.”

Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

The must-win game between the Flamingos and New Zealand will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The group B game will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, and kick off at 12 PM Nigerian time.