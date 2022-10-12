Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

After the defeat to Germany, the Flamingos will aim to bounce back against New Zealand.

Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand
Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

Nigeria's under-17 women's football team known as the Flamingos suffered a 1-2 loss to Germany in their first group game.

Read Also

Miracle Usani scored the only goal for the Flamingos in the first half but Svea Stold and Mara Alber scored for Germany in the second half.

The team will have a chance to make amends in their second at the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup against New Zealand.

Following the defeat to Germany, captain Dah Zossu Alvine took to social media to give hope to her teammates.

Alvine explained in a post on her official Twitter account that the game against New Zealand is now a must-win for them to progress from the group stage.

captain Dah Zossu Alvine took to social media to give hope to her teammates.
captain Dah Zossu Alvine took to social media to give hope to her teammates. Pulse Nigeria

The message by the team captain said, “Sadly, we couldn’t win, we gave our all but it wasn’t good enough to earn us victory.

“It’s not easy to be on the losing side but we will pick ourselves up and bounce back against New Zealand.”

"It's really sad that we couldn't win, we gave our all but it wasn't good enough to earn us victory. It's not easy to be on the losing side but we will pick ourselves up and bounce back against New Zealand."

15-year-old Miracle Usani scores as Flamingos lose 1-2 to Germany
15-year-old Miracle Usani scores as Flamingos lose 1-2 to Germany Pulse Nigeria

The must-win game between the Flamingos and New Zealand will take place on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The group B game will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Margao, and kick off at 12 PM Nigerian time.

The game will be available on the official YouTube channel of the Nigeria Football Federation, Supersport on DSTV, and the official FIFA app.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

Recommended articles

3 UEFA Europa Conference League games you should carry in your ticket today

3 UEFA Europa Conference League games you should carry in your ticket today

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

'He’s got something special' - Super Eagles legend Okocha praises Iwobi's form

Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

Time and where to watch Flamingos against New Zealand

These 5 Europa League games will win you cool cash

These 5 Europa League games will win you cool cash

1xBet and PSG bring you the GOAALden Paris Promo

1xBet and PSG bring you the GOAALden Paris Promo

Showmax Set To Broadcast All 64 FIFA World Cup Matches Live In 4K

Showmax Set To Broadcast All 64 FIFA World Cup Matches Live In 4K

Trending

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea
SUPER EAGLES

Mikel Obi begins retirement celebration in South Korea

Former England international midfielder Ashley Young.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why former Manchester United defender Ashley Young is trending

Sabinus showed off pictures from his recent visit to Liverpool's stadium

Sabinus shows off photos from visit to Anfield Stadium

Mavin superstar reveals Old Trafford dream

'Why I didn't sign for Manchester United' - Crayon