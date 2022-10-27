Time and where to watch Flamingos 3rd place clash against Germany

The Flamingos suffered a 6-5 loss to Colombia on penalties in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Newly appointed Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau was in attendance in India and was full of praise for the youngsters getting to the last four.

A message on his social media platforms said, "Amazing performance by the girls and I’m very proud of them despite the outcome of the match. Their development and welfare remain a priority to us. Well done girls."

Despite the defeat, the Flamingos still have a chance for a bronze medal. They will face Germany in a bid not to leave India empty-handed.

Germany lost to Spain in the other semifinal and now takes on the Flamingos for the second time in India.

Pulse Nigeria

The Flamingos suffered a 1-2 to loss Germany in their first group game to start the competition.

The Flamingos struck first but the European champions scored twice in the second half to get the victory.

Ahead of the rematch, Super Falcons of Nigeria and Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre is full of praise for the Flamingos.

She said, "What a team this U17 group are! Flamingoes, we are SO proud of you @NGSuper_Falcons!. Heartbreaking to go out on penalties but what a journey. The epitome of team spirit and togetherness."

Pulse Nigeria

Time and where to watch Flamingos vs Germany

The bronze medal fixture between the Flamingos and Germany will take place on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

The game will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai with Kick off at 12:00 PM Nigerian time.