Nigeria's U-17 women's team known as the Flamingos were sent back to the dressing room just before kick-off against the United States of America (USA).
Amadioha or Sango? Thunder and Lightning delay Flamingos kick off against USA
The Flamingos were set to face off against the USA in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in India.
Both teams proceeded to the pitch at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, and recited their respective national anthems.
According to the statement by the official Super Falcons, social media handles the game was delayed due to adverse weather
"MATCH KICK-OFF DELAYED. Players and officials of both sides have returned to the dressing room due to lightening. More updates to come!" the statement said.
However, just before kick off the official decided to delay the game for bizarre circumstances.
The coverage crew at the venue explained the extent of the weather conditions on the official FIFA website.
The thunder and lightning were repeated and even the kids in attendance had to be relocated to a covered section for their safety.
The initial delay was for 10 minutes but as the thunder and lightning became severe, the players were held back from returning to the pitch.
