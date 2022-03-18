Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Authors: Tosin Abayomi

Partey will now have the backing of Islam ahead of the Super Eagles clash against Ghana.

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly converted to Islam.

The change of religion from Christianity to Islam for Partey comes just before Ramadan. Pulse Nigeria

