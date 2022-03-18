Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Partey will now have the backing of Islam ahead of the Super Eagles clash against Ghana.

Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria
Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly converted to Islam.

Recommended articles

The change of religion from Christianity to Islam for Partey comes just before Ramadan.

Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria
Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria Pulse Nigeria

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

    Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

  • Patrice Evra is set for boxing fight against Adam Saleh

    Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

  • Victor Moses celebrates as son Caiyro turns 1

    Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday

Recommended articles

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United
2022 WCQ

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Kanu, Okocha, and 15 former Super Eagles players to feature in Tinubu's 70th birthday novelty game

Several Super Eagles players will celebrate Tinubu's 70th birthday
UECL

Wilfred Ndidi injured, doubtful for Ghana clash as Leicester City book quarterfinal spot despite loss to Rennes

Wilfred Ndidi was in action as Leicester City lost to Rennes
UEL

'We are favorites to win the Europa League' - Pedri boasts after Barcelona come back to beat Galatasaray

Pedri was on target as Barcelona beat Galatasaray 2-1
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Iwobi of all people' - Reactions as Super Eagles star scores a 99th-minute goal against Newcastle to take Everton out of relegation zone

Alex Iwobi was the hero for Everton against Newcastle United
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday

Victor Moses celebrates as son Caiyro turns 1
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch Alex Iwobi score 99th minute winner for Everton against Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi scored the winner for Everton against Newcastle United