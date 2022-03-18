Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has reportedly converted to Islam.
Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria
Partey will now have the backing of Islam ahead of the Super Eagles clash against Ghana.
Recommended articles
The change of religion from Christianity to Islam for Partey comes just before Ramadan.
Pulse Nigeria
More from category
-
Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria
-
Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout
-
Victor Moses celebrates son Caiyro on 1st birthday