'There is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri' - Barcelona boss Xavi full of praise for youngster

Pedri played a crucial role as Barcelona recorded a comfortable 4-1 victory away against Valencia at the Mestalla in a Spanish La Liga fixture played on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and one from Frenkie De Jong gave Barcelona a comfortable three-goal cushion going into the halftime break.

Carlos Soler pulled one back for Valencia to start the second half and shortly after Xavi responded by introducing Pedri in place of De Jong.

Three minutes after his introduction, Pedri scored the fourth for Barcelona to kill off a comeback by Valencia.

Speaking after the game, Barcelona boss Xavi stated that there is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri.

He said, "There is no bigger talent in the world than Pedri."

"We ask Pedri to shoot on goal. He has an ability that very few have."

Speaking about his quality Xavi added, “Pedri is superb, what he does, how he turns, the timing of space-time… perhaps he is already the best in the world in his position, it is wonderful to have him on the team.

"He gives us pause, calm, now he scores goals… he is a brilliant player.”

Last year Pedri won the Golden Boy award and Kopa Trophy Award at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.