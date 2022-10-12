The Salah & Firmino show inspires 7-star Liverpool to emphatic Rangers win

Both forward combined for six (6) goals as the Reds defeated the Gers 7-1 at the Ibrox on Wednesday night to seal a 10-1 aggregate win.

Salah returned amongst the goals in style after coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in six second half minutes. He becomes the scorer of the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

His strike partner, Firmino scored two goals and assisted another while Harvey Elliot and Darwi. Nunez were the other scorers on the night for Jurgen Klopp's under-fire Reds.

The win sees should ease pressure on manager, Klopp and his injury-blighted Reds.

Liverpool close in on knockout stage ticket

A rampant performance against Rangers inspired by Mo Salah and Firmino has put Liverpool on the brink of qualification for the knockout stage.

Klopp's men produced a clinical display to convincingly dismantle their hosts Rangers at the Ibrox to leave them within just a point of the round of 16.

Supersub, Salah, netted a historic hat-trick after coming on in the second half to steal the show from Firmino whose first half heroics helped turn things around for Liverpool afte Rangers took the lead through Scott Artfield.

With the win, Liverpool is now in place to join already qualified Group A leader, Napoli, in the next round.

Klopp and his boys just need a point in the next game against Ajax to guarantee another knockout round ticket.

For Rangers, it is the end of their European dream after falling to a defeat for the fourth consecutive time in the Champions League this season.