The Salah & Firmino show inspires 7-star Liverpool to emphatic Rangers win

Jurgen Klopp and his Reds are back just at the right time to face Manchester City at the weekend.

Salah and Firmino were involved in six of the seven goals.
Egypt superstar Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino were the stars of the show as Liverpool completed an emphatic double win over Rangers.

Both forward combined for six (6) goals as the Reds defeated the Gers 7-1 at the Ibrox on Wednesday night to seal a 10-1 aggregate win.

Salah returned amongst the goals in style after coming off the bench to score a hat-trick in six second half minutes. He becomes the scorer of the fastest hat-trick in Champions League history.

His strike partner, Firmino scored two goals and assisted another while Harvey Elliot and Darwi. Nunez were the other scorers on the night for Jurgen Klopp's under-fire Reds.

Firmino equalised for Liverpool at Ibrox
The win sees should ease pressure on manager, Klopp and his injury-blighted Reds.

A rampant performance against Rangers inspired by Mo Salah and Firmino has put Liverpool on the brink of qualification for the knockout stage.

Klopp's men produced a clinical display to convincingly dismantle their hosts Rangers at the Ibrox to leave them within just a point of the round of 16.

Darwin Nunez scored in Liverpool’s win against Rangers
Supersub, Salah, netted a historic hat-trick after coming on in the second half to steal the show from Firmino whose first half heroics helped turn things around for Liverpool afte Rangers took the lead through Scott Artfield.

With the win, Liverpool is now in place to join already qualified Group A leader, Napoli, in the next round.

Mohamed Salah grabbed a hat-trick for Liverpool against Rangers in the second half
Klopp and his boys just need a point in the next game against Ajax to guarantee another knockout round ticket.

For Rangers, it is the end of their European dream after falling to a defeat for the fourth consecutive time in the Champions League this season.

They sit rock bottom of Group A, three points adrift of Ajax, who were beaten 4-2 by Napoli earlier on Wednesday.

