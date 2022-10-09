Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi joins PSG duo as top scorers after 3rd brace

Super Eagles forward Terem Moffi is a young man in fine form after he inspired Lorient to an eighth win of the season in Ligue 1.
No player has scored more Ligue 1 goals this season than the 23-year-old Super Eagles forward.
Moffi scored two goals in either half to lead the season's surprise package to a comeback 2-1 at Stade Brestois.
His first of the day was an absolute rocket from a tight angle to cancel out Romain Del Castillo's opener for the home side.
Moffi's second of the afternoon arrived just eight minutes into the second half, proving to be the winner as Lorient held on.
Both goals took Moffi's tally for the season to eight (8) goals in just 10 matches, tied with Paris Saint-Germain duo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
The 23-year-old striker has now scored as many goals in just 10 matches as he managed the whole of last season in the Ligue 1.
Lorient continues its impressive run in Ligue 1
Moffi and his Lorient teammates continue to impress this season following another outstanding win in the Ligue 1.
Moffi scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season to lead Lorient to their eighth win in 10 matches.
It was not an easy win for the visitors, who were forced to dig deep to see off their stubborn host on Sunday afternoon.
With the win, Lorient continues to rise in the Ligue 1 after moving second in the standings, just one point behind leaders PSG.