TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces she is pregnant amidst withdrawal from Australian Open

The Japanese Tennis star was to make her first appearance since August 2022 at the Australian Open but withdrew from the tournament with no reasons.

AFP

The tournament organizers later announced "Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙," the official Twitter account posted, adding that the news means Dayana Yastremska will now be moved to the main draw.

Osaka's last major match was in late August 2022, when she lost in the first round of the US Open. She intended to play in September's Tokyo Open but had to withdraw due to abdominal pain.

Shas been dating American rapper Cordae since 2019, with the pair still an item despite reports of a split in August 2022.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram announcing her pregnancy.