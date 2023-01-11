Four-time Grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka has announced via Instagram that she is expecting a baby this year, so will be out of active tennis for the rest of the 2023 season.
TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy following withdrawal from Australian Open
Tennis star Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend rapper Cordae
Recommended articles
The Japanese Tennis star was to make her first appearance since August 2022 at the Australian Open but withdrew from the tournament with no reasons.
The tournament organizers later announced "Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙," the official Twitter account posted, adding that the news means Dayana Yastremska will now be moved to the main draw.
Osaka's last major match was in late August 2022, when she lost in the first round of the US Open. She intended to play in September's Tokyo Open but had to withdraw due to abdominal pain.
Shas been dating American rapper Cordae since 2019, with the pair still an item despite reports of a split in August 2022.
Here is a screenshot of her Instagram announcing her pregnancy.
More from category
-
TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy following withdrawal from Australian Open
-
'Its Over!!' - Fans troll Conor McGregor for liking erotic video of man on Twitter
-
Report: Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend to hook up with former PSG star's ex