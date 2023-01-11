ADVERTISEMENT

TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and out for the rest of 2023 season

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Tennis star, Naomi Osaka is expecting first child with boyfriend rapper, Cordae

Naomi Osaka and boyfriend, Cordae
Naomi Osaka and boyfriend, Cordae

Four-time Grand slam winner, Naomi Osaka has announced via Instagram that she is expecting a baby this year, so will be out of active tennis for the rest of the 2023 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The Japanese Tennis star was to make her first appearance since August 2022 at the Australian Open but withdrew from the tournament with no reasons.

Naomi Osaka won't be back on tour until 2024
Naomi Osaka won't be back on tour until 2024 AFP

The tournament organizers later announced "Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the Australian Open. We will miss her at #AO2023 💙," the official Twitter account posted, adding that the news means Dayana Yastremska will now be moved to the main draw.

Osaka's last major match was in late August 2022, when she lost in the first round of the US Open. She intended to play in September's Tokyo Open but had to withdraw due to abdominal pain.

Shas been dating American rapper Cordae since 2019, with the pair still an item despite reports of a split in August 2022.

Here is a screenshot of her Instagram announcing her pregnancy.

empty AFP
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Naomi Osaka and boyfriend, Cordae

    TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and out for the rest of 2023 season

  • Report: Kylian Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend, hooks up with former PSG star's ex

    Report: Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend to hook up with former PSG star's ex

  • Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to 16-years imprisonment over involvement in anti-government protests.

    Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Recommended articles

TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and out for the rest of 2023 season

TENNIS: Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy and out for the rest of 2023 season

ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

ATHLETICS: Favour Ofili listed in Bowerman preseason indoor watchlist for 2023 season

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Sure Bet9ja 8 odds accumulators and betting tips for Ligue 1 games

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for Australian Open ATP qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this Bet9ja 7 odds accumulators for Australian Open WTA qualifiers

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

LIGUE 1: Top 5 African players to watch in Ligue 1 this game week

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

BOXING: Efe Ajagba reps Barcelona ahead of clash against Stephan Shaw

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

NFF reduces registration fees for FA Cup

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

GAMING: Confirmed games coming to Xbox Game Pass this January

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Report: Kylian Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend, hooks up with former PSG star's ex

Report: Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend to hook up with former PSG star's ex

Iranian footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani sentenced to 16-years imprisonment over involvement in anti-government protests.

Iranian player Amir Nasr-Azadani avoids death penalty but sentenced to 16 years imprisonment

Nigerian music star Rema reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's fans vibe to his song before Al-Nassr win

Nigerian music star Rema reacts after Cristiano Ronaldo's fans vibe to 'Calm Down' before Al-Nassr win

Endurance Ojokolo during her traditional marriage

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47