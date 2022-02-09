Nigerian musician Tems joins Basketball legend Allen Iverson in new Reebok teaser

Davido signs with Puma and Tems will now rep the Reebok brand.

Tems now reps Reebok
Tems now reps Reebok

Nigerian musician Temilade Openiyi better known by her stage name Tems has partnered with Reebok International.

Tems is one of the fast-rising music acts from Nigeria featured in a teaser video for the fitness footwear and clothing manufacturer.

She was included in a star-studded Reebook campaign titled “Life is Not a Spectator Sport”

In the video, along with Tems is a legendary basketball star, Allen Iverson.

Others in the video include Venezuelan singer-songwriter Arca Columbian Singer/songwriter Brent Faiyaz, London based Rapper, songwriter Ghetts French singer-songwriter and producer Lolo Zouaï.

Tems modelled footwear and a headgear branded with the Reebok logo.

In the video, Tems described what living means to her. She said, "I am Tems, Living is being free and existing without conditions or law or rules and just living according to your divine nature.

Last year Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido signed a deal with a German multinational athletic and casual footwear manufacturers Puma.

The 26-year-old, Tems is another musician who has now modelled for a sports brand.

Tems continues to build her brand following the success of her features on the albums of Drake and Wizkid.

