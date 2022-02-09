Nigerian musician Tems joins Basketball legend Allen Iverson in new Reebok teaser

Tems is one of the fast-rising music acts from Nigeria featured in a teaser video for the fitness footwear and clothing manufacturer.

She was included in a star-studded Reebook campaign titled “Life is Not a Spectator Sport”

In the video, along with Tems is a legendary basketball star, Allen Iverson.

Others in the video include Venezuelan singer-songwriter Arca Columbian Singer/songwriter Brent Faiyaz, London based Rapper, songwriter Ghetts French singer-songwriter and producer Lolo Zouaï.

Tems modelled footwear and a headgear branded with the Reebok logo.

In the video, Tems described what living means to her. She said, "I am Tems, Living is being free and existing without conditions or law or rules and just living according to your divine nature.

Last year Nigerian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido signed a deal with a German multinational athletic and casual footwear manufacturers Puma.

The 26-year-old, Tems is another musician who has now modelled for a sports brand.