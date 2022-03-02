WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Tears in my eyes' - Emotions pour as Reactions trail Roman Abramovich's imminent Chelsea sale

David Ben
Social media reactions following Chelsea statement confirming that Roman Abramovich will indeed sell the London club

Social media reactions to Roman Abramovich's statement confirming his decision to sell Chelsea
Chelsea Football Club had released an official statement on Wednesday evening, confirming the club's Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich had decided to put the club for sale amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Thursday February 24 ordered a military invasion on their neighbouring state causing enormous conflict and unrest amongst major cities in Ukraine.

Revealing in a statement on the club's official website on Wednesday evening, the Blues owner submitted that his decision is in the best interest of the club.

Roman Abramovich, the billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club.
The Russian billionaire is one of the most successful club owners in Modern football history having recorded multiple successes with Chelsea since he bought the club in 2003, the Blues have won five (5) Premier League titles, two (2) Champions League titles, five (5) FA Cups, three (3) league cups, one Europa League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup.

Stamford Bridge Chelsea
Stamford Bridge Chelsea Twitter

Following the official statement by Abramovich via Chelsea's official website, social media has been state of meltdown especially amongst heartbroken Chelsea fans who have taken to Twitter to express themselves.

Here are some of the best reactions below:

David Ben

