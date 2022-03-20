Tears flow as Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher is buried in Jos [Photos]

Justice Christopher has finally been laid to rest in Plateau State.

On Saturday, March 19, the remains of former Super Eagles midfielder, Justice Christopher, was buried in his hometown in Plateau State.

At the age of 40, Christopher was confirmed dead on March 9, 2022.

According to several sources, Christopher slumped and died in his hotel in Gwolshe, Jos, Plateau State

Justice Christopher made 11 appearance for the Super Eagles
Ten days after he passed away, the midfielder was buried with friends and family present at the occasion.

It is unknown if the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were able to send a delegation to the burial die to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Christopher represented Nigeria at youth levels and progressed to the national team.

He was a member of the Super Eagles team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted by South Korea and Japan.

