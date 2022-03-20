Tears flow as Ex-Super Eagles midfielder Justice Christopher is buried in Jos [Photos]

At the age of 40, Christopher was confirmed dead on March 9, 2022.

According to several sources, Christopher slumped and died in his hotel in Gwolshe, Jos, Plateau State

Pulse Nigeria

Ten days after he passed away, the midfielder was buried with friends and family present at the occasion.

It is unknown if the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) were able to send a delegation to the burial die to the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars of Ghana.

Christopher represented Nigeria at youth levels and progressed to the national team.

He was a member of the Super Eagles team at the 2002 FIFA World Cup hosted by South Korea and Japan.

See burial photos below

