'I like scoring' - Tammy Abraham makes confession as Roma beat HJK

After 29 minutes of action, Bryan Cristante put the ball in the back of the net but was ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Tammy Abraham converted a ball through to him by Lorenzo Pellegrini in the 41st minute to give AS Roma the lead going to the halftime break.

In the 54th minute, Përparim Hetemaj pulled one back for the Finnish side assisted by Malik Abubakari.

Arttu Hoskonen put the ball in his own net to put Roma back in front in the 62nd minute. David Browne thought he had the equalizer for HJK in the 79th minute but was ruled out by VAR.

Jose Mourinho's AS Roma would hold on to get the win and three points which see them tied with Ludogorets for the final spot to qualify for the knockout stages.

Abraham on goal for Roma against HJK

Abraham was unable to score as Roma lost their last league game to Victor Osimhen's Napoli.

The Englan forward found the back of the net against HJK and was delighted to resume gtoal service for his team.

Speaking to sky sports he said, “For me the ideal is always to score. We could have scored more but that's okay "

“Absolutely yes, I like scoring and lately it has been difficult for me. There is always a bit of disappointment and I always want to score, but you just have to keep calm and patience by helping the team.

“If I don't score and the team wins it's even better, but the ideal is to score. The match was difficult, we knew it, we didn't start well but slowly we got better and we scored two goals. We could have done others but that's okay. "

On the game, he added, “Difficult game, playing here is never easy. We could have scored many more goals, yes, but the important thing was to win. "