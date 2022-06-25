'Downgrade, Baller!' - Mixed reactions trail Nottingham Forest's all time record-signing

Super Eagles attacker Taiwo Awoniyi has completed to Premier League Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga club Union Berlin for a club-record sum of around £20 million.
Mixed reactions have continued to trail the latest signee of the newly-promoted Premier league side whom the club had broken their transfer record for
The 24-year-old striker joins the newly-promoted Premier league side from Bundesliga side Union Berlin.
The club made an official announcement via their Twitter page welcoming the Nigerian international as their first signing of the summer.
Awoniyi signed a five-year contract with Forest and is expected to be at the club till 2027.
The striker helped his former side Union Berlin to a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga summit, having scored 18 goals in all appearances for the German side ultimately helping them secure European football next season.
However, following Awoniyi's mega-money move, fans have taken to social media to react, with most fans of his new club welcoming him with open arms while others - seemingly, not too pleased about the move.
He's also received some congratulatory messages from friends and family including former Super Eagles head-coach Austin Eguavoen as well as few others.
Here are some of the reactions below:
