'Downgrade, Baller!' - Mixed reactions trail Nottingham Forest's all time record-signing

David Ben
Mixed reactions have continued to trail the latest signee of the newly-promoted Premier league side whom the club had broken their transfer record for

Social media reactions to Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Nottingham Forest
Social media reactions to Taiwo Awoniyi's move to Nottingham Forest

Super Eagles attacker Taiwo Awoniyi has completed to Premier League Nottingham Forest from Bundesliga club Union Berlin for a club-record sum of around £20 million.

The 24-year-old striker joins the newly-promoted Premier league side from Bundesliga side Union Berlin.

Nottingham Forest announce Taiwo Awoniyi
Nottingham Forest announce Taiwo Awoniyi Nottingham Forest

The club made an official announcement via their Twitter page welcoming the Nigerian international as their first signing of the summer.

Awoniyi signed a five-year contract with Forest and is expected to be at the club till 2027.

The striker helped his former side Union Berlin to a fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga summit, having scored 18 goals in all appearances for the German side ultimately helping them secure European football next season.

However, following Awoniyi's mega-money move, fans have taken to social media to react, with most fans of his new club welcoming him with open arms while others - seemingly, not too pleased about the move.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest Pulse Nigeria

He's also received some congratulatory messages from friends and family including former Super Eagles head-coach Austin Eguavoen as well as few others.

Here are some of the reactions below:

Austin Eguavoen congratulated Taiwo Awoniyi on his new club via his Twitter
Austin Eguavoen congratulated Taiwo Awoniyi on his new club via his Twitter Twitter/@coacheguavoen
Nigerians continued to congratulate Taiwo Awoniyi on his new club
Nigerians continued to congratulate Taiwo Awoniyi on his new club Twitter
Taiwo Awoniyi received congratulatory messages on his new club
Taiwo Awoniyi received congratulatory messages on his new club Twitter
Some fans are skeptical about his move
Some fans are skeptical about his move Twitter
Some fans are skeptical about his move
Some fans are skeptical about his move Twitter
Nigerians continued to congratulate Taiwo Awoniyi on his new club
Nigerians continued to congratulate Taiwo Awoniyi on his new club Twitter
Some fans are skeptical about his move
Some fans are skeptical about his move Twitter
Nigerians sending their congratulations to Taiwo Awoniyi
Nigerians sending their congratulations to Taiwo Awoniyi Twitter
Taiwo Awoniyi received congratulatory messages on his new club
Taiwo Awoniyi received congratulatory messages on his new club Twitter
Social media reactions to Taiwo Awoniyi joining Nottingham Forest
Social media reactions to Taiwo Awoniyi joining Nottingham Forest Twitter
Taiwo Awoniyi received congratulatory messages on his new club
Taiwo Awoniyi received congratulatory messages on his new club Twitter
Some fans are skeptical about his move
Some fans are skeptical about his move Twitter
David Ben

