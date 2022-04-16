'Switched with Salah since AFCON' - Reactions as Super Mane leads Liverpool to FA Cup finals

Liverpool recorded a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the semi-finals of the Emirates FA Cup at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, April 16, 2022.
It was their second meeting in the space of six days after playing out a thrilling draw in the Premier league over the weekend.
The Reds got off to a flyer after defender Ibrahim Konate turned goalscorer yet again by opening the scoring for Liverpool in the 9th minute.
Konate's goal against City now meant the 22-year-old French defender has scored the three(3) opening goals for Liverpool in their last four matches in all competitions.
Senegalese forward Sadio Mane soon scored stretched the away side's lead scoring Liverpool's second and third in the 17th and 45th minute respectively.
Liverpool headed into the break 3-0 at half-time with the Reds looking far more poised to advance to the finals than their sky-blue rivals.
City pulled a goal back two minutes after the restart through Jack Grealish before Bernardo Silva shortened the deficit by scoring in stoppage time.
But it was too little-too late for the Cityzens as Liverpool were through to the finals of football's oldest competition.
Following Liverpool's victory over the Premier League champions, fans have taken to twitter to react to the Senegalese form who has been better for his Egyptian teammate -Mohamed Salah fpr Liverpool since his return from his AFCON triumph with Senegal.
Here are some of the top reactions below:
