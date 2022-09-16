Super Sand Eagles to face Mozambique, Malawi and Morocco

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria now know their group opponents a few weeks ahead of the Beach Soccer AFCON.

The Super Sand Eagles are among the eight teams that qualified for the final group stage. The draws for the Beach Soccer AFCON were held in the Mozambican capital Maputo.

The Super Sand Eagles are in group A along with tournament hosts Mozambique, Malawi, and Morocco.

Pulse Nigeria

In group, B reigning champions Senegal will take on Uganda, Madagascar, and Egypt.

The Super Sand Eagles will participate in the Beach Soccer AFCON which will take place at an enchanting tourist spot in the town of Vilankulo.

The Super Sand Eagles are two-time Beach Soccer AFCON champions with victories in Durban, South Africa back in 2007 and 2009 when the tournament was a qualification series.

Pulse Nigeria

Since established to be the Beach Soccer AFCON, the Super Sand Eagles are silver medalists twice in 2016, and 2018, with a bronze medal in 2015.