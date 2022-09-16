Beach Soccer AFCON

Super Sand Eagles to face Mozambique, Malawi and Morocco

Tosin Abayomi
The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria in Group A of Beach Soccer AFCON to face Mozambique, Malawi, and Morocco.

The draws for the 2022 Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) took place on Friday, September 16, 2022.

The Super Sand Eagles of Nigeria now know their group opponents a few weeks ahead of the Beach Soccer AFCON.

The Super Sand Eagles are among the eight teams that qualified for the final group stage. The draws for the Beach Soccer AFCON were held in the Mozambican capital Maputo.

The Super Sand Eagles are in group A along with tournament hosts Mozambique, Malawi, and Morocco.

In group, B reigning champions Senegal will take on Uganda, Madagascar, and Egypt.

The Super Sand Eagles will participate in the Beach Soccer AFCON which will take place at an enchanting tourist spot in the town of Vilankulo.

The Super Sand Eagles are two-time Beach Soccer AFCON champions with victories in Durban, South Africa back in 2007 and 2009 when the tournament was a qualification series.

Since established to be the Beach Soccer AFCON, the Super Sand Eagles are silver medalists twice in 2016, and 2018, with a bronze medal in 2015.

The two top teams at the 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON will qualify for the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

