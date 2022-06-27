Super Falcons touch down in Morocco for 2022 WAFCON

The Super Falcons arrived in Casablanca, on Monday, June 27, 2022.

The team are favorites to win their tenth title at the 12th Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The team has a meeting with President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and FIFA Council Member, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Pinnick hosted the Super Falcons at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

has told the Super Falcons of Nigeria to bulldoze their way to a 10th African title when they participate in the next month.

Pulse Nigeria

Pinnick spoke on Sunday night while hosting the nine-time champions to a special dinner at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

ALSO READ - Osimhen, Oshoala win big at 2022 Ballers Awards

Pinnick to Super Falcons

Pinnick met with the 25 Super Falcons selected to the WAFCON, Head Coach Randy Waldrum, the backroom staff and Ms Aisha Falode NFF Executive Committee Member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking to the Super Falcons, Pinnick said, “There is not much for me tell you about the need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of champions.

"You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire.

Pulse Nigeria

“Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions.

"I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.”

Super Falcons land in Morocco

The Super Falcons’ contingent landed in Casablanca, and already moved to Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat where the team will camp for seven days before their crunch opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the same city on Monday, 4th July.

Pulse Nigeria

The Falcons will also play Botswana (Thursday, 7th July) and Burundi (Sunday, 10th July) in the group phase.