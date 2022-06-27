Super Falcons touch down in Casablanca for 2022 WAFCON

Pinnick spoke on Sunday night while hosting the nine-time champions to a special dinner at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“There is not much for me tell you about the need to go all out there and conquer; it is something you are used to because you have the spirit, the energy and the aura of champions. You have won this trophy nine times out of 11 and you have to go for the 10th with equal passion and desire.

“Surely, there will be teams that would believe they can topple you from your throne; from your position as champions. I have no doubt that you have the capacity to deal with every opposition and emerge champions once more.”

Pinnick’s dinner guests included NFF Executive Committee Member and Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Ms Aisha Falode; Head Coach Randy Waldrum and his assistants; 25 players and; Super Falcons’ backroom staff.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons’ contingent has landed in Casablanca, and already moved to Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat where the team will camp for seven days before their crunch opening match of Group C against South Africa’s Banyana Banyana in the same city on Monday, 4th July.

The Falcons will also play Botswana (Thursday, 7th July) and Burundi (Sunday, 10th July) in the group phase.