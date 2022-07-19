The Super Falcons of Nigeria began their preparation for their final game of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco [Photos]
Onumonu, Ordega all smiles as Super Falcons begin preparation for the bronze medal match.
The team led by Onome Ebi suffered a 5-4 loss to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in a semifinal clash on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Despite the controversial loss to the host nation, the Super Falcons have left Rabat to Casablanca.
The Super Falcons have already sealed qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year and have a new challenge.
Super Falcons recovery
The Super Falcons will not get a 10th WAFCON title, but have a chance to bounce back from defeat to Morocco.
The Super Falcons returned to Casablanca venue for their next fixture. The Randy Waldrum led team had a chance to finish on a high against Zambia.
Ahead of the clash, the Super Falcons had a recovery session following the defeat to Morocco.
The Super Falcons were all smiles as in the swimming via a picture posted by the team's official social media accounts.
The Super Falcons have a chance to finish with a bronze medal when they take on Zambia in the third place playoff scheduled to take place at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca On Friday, July 22, 2022.
