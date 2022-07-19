WAFCON 2022

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco [Photos]

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Onumonu, Ordega all smiles as Super Falcons begin preparation for the bronze medal match.

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco

The Super Falcons of Nigeria began their preparation for their final game of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Recommended articles

The team led by Onome Ebi suffered a 5-4 loss to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco in a semifinal clash on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Despite the controversial loss to the host nation, the Super Falcons have left Rabat to Casablanca.

The Super Falcons have already sealed qualification to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next year and have a new challenge.

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Onome Ebi's age catches up with her as Super Falcons WAFCON quest ends in Morocco

Semifinal Roundup: South Africa enters final, 9-woman Nigeria fall to hosts Morocco

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons will not get a 10th WAFCON title, but have a chance to bounce back from defeat to Morocco.

The Super Falcons returned to Casablanca venue for their next fixture. The Randy Waldrum led team had a chance to finish on a high against Zambia.

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

Ahead of the clash, the Super Falcons had a recovery session following the defeat to Morocco.

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons were all smiles as in the swimming via a picture posted by the team's official social media accounts.

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

The Super Falcons have a chance to finish with a bronze medal when they take on Zambia in the third place playoff scheduled to take place at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca On Friday, July 22, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Profile of Super Eagles and Rangers defender Calvin Bassey

    Calvin Bassey Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco

    Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco [Photos]

  • Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

    'In everything we give thanks' - Pinnick praises 'gallant' Super Falcons despite loss to Morocco

Recommended articles

Calvin Bassey Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Calvin Bassey Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco [Photos]

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco [Photos]

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals how he has settled in well at Southampton

Super Eagles star Joe Aribo reveals how he has settled in well at Southampton

'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

'GOAT'- Spartak Moscow hail ex-Super Eagles star Victor Moses for his wonder goal

Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

Portsmouth sign 21-year-old Super Eagles invitee from Tottenham Hotspur

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 most expensive African players of all time

Victor Osimhen ranks in the Top 3 while Mohamed Salah is No 9 on the list of the most expensive African players of all time
WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, and Gaelle Eganamouit are all past winners of the African Women's Footballer of the Year Award given by CAF