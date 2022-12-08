ADVERTISEMENT

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches N10,000 scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

To celebrate her 23rd birthday, Super Falcons and Atletico star Rasheedat Ajibade has launched a scholarship fund to sponsor university students in Nigeria.

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches Scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday
Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches Scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

Super Falcons of Nigeria star Rasheedat Ajibade is widely regarded as one of the future stars of the Nigeria women’s football team.

Popularly known as "RASH", a shortened form of her first name, or "The Girl With The Blue Hair", an ode to her bright-blue hairstyle which she dons whenever she takes onto the field, the Atletico Femeni star has launched a scholarship fund in celebration of her 23rd birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Super Falcons forward announced that she would be assisting students in Nigerian universities - courtesy of the 'RASH Scholarship Fund'.

Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade
Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade AFP

Taking to her social media she posted: ‘In line with my love & passion for education, I would like to celebrate my birthday this year by assisting some students with N10,000 each for their university fees / exams / registration etc.’

RASH Scholarship Fund
RASH Scholarship Fund AFP

Applicants must be a student of any University in Nigeria.

Application open from December 8 till December 18, 2022.

To apply, applicants can visit Rasheedat’s official website and fil out the RASH Scholarship Fund application form.

Applicants must also have photos attached as proof of outstanding fees or registration payments.

Selected winners will be notified from December 23, 2022. It is also pertinent to note that winners will have the N10,000 sent directly to their school account a few days after they have been notified, although exceptions may apply.

Atletico Femeni star Rasheedat Ajibade
Atletico Femeni star Rasheedat Ajibade AFP

Earlier in 2022, the Super Falcons star extended her contract with Spanish club Atletico Femeni having joined the club in 2021.

Having obtained Diplomas in Sports Management & Coaching Psychology from El Roi London University this year, Rash has also been a constant presence in Atletico’s lineup this season, scoring 5 goals and creating 1 assist in 11 appearances in the Primera Women’s division.

Atletico Femeni are currently 4th in the Spanish women’s division with Rasheedat expected to return to action for her club the Madrid derby on Sunday night, December 11, 2022.

