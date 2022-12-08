Super Falcons star Rasheedat Ajibade launches N10,000 scholarship fund to celebrate 23rd birthday

Popularly known as "RASH", a shortened form of her first name, or "The Girl With The Blue Hair", an ode to her bright-blue hairstyle which she dons whenever she takes onto the field, the Atletico Femeni star has launched a scholarship fund in celebration of her 23rd birthday.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Thursday, December 8, 2022, the Super Falcons forward announced that she would be assisting students in Nigerian universities - courtesy of the 'RASH Scholarship Fund'.

Taking to her social media she posted: ‘In line with my love & passion for education, I would like to celebrate my birthday this year by assisting some students with N10,000 each for their university fees / exams / registration etc.’

Who is Eligible and how can you apply?

Applicants must be a student of any University in Nigeria.

Application open from December 8 till December 18, 2022.

To apply, applicants can visit Rasheedat’s official website and fil out the RASH Scholarship Fund application form.

Applicants must also have photos attached as proof of outstanding fees or registration payments.

Selected winners will be notified from December 23, 2022. It is also pertinent to note that winners will have the N10,000 sent directly to their school account a few days after they have been notified, although exceptions may apply.

Rasheedat Ajibade Form and Goals 2022

Earlier in 2022, the Super Falcons star extended her contract with Spanish club Atletico Femeni having joined the club in 2021.

Having obtained Diplomas in Sports Management & Coaching Psychology from El Roi London University this year, Rash has also been a constant presence in Atletico’s lineup this season, scoring 5 goals and creating 1 assist in 11 appearances in the Primera Women’s division.