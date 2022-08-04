Super Falcons star Patricia George joins Fenerbahçe [Photos]

On Thursday, August 4, 2022 Fenerbahçe SK announced that George would move to the Turkish Women's Football Super League.

The 25-year-old George joins Fenerbahçe SK from German women's Bundesliga side Sportclub Sand from Willstätt, Baden-Württemberg.

The American-born Nigerian footballer had a productive two years in Germany and will now continue her career in Turkey.

Patricia George joins Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe announced the signing of Patricia George through a message on their official social media handles.

The message said, "As part of the squad structuring of the upcoming season, our team added left wing player Patricia del Carmen George, who played in SC Sand, one of the German Frauen-Bundesliga teams, to its squad last season.

"Mustafa Kemal Danabas, Member of the Board of Directors responsible for Women's Football, was also present at the signing held at @ulkerstadyumu Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex.

"The 25-year-old Nigerian national team player will wear Fenerbahçe's jersey in the 2022/23 season."

Born in the United States of America (USA), Patricia celebrated her move to Fenerbahçe with a message on her official social media handle.

The message said, "I would like to give a big thanks 🙏❤ to @michaelkj89 @jessica_carmikli and the rest of the Fenerbahçe family for making this signing possible & official!

"I can’t wait to represent @kadinfutbolfb on the pitch and make the fans proud!! Thank you for all the warm Welcomes!

"Let’s Bring Home the Trophy this year."

Patricia was not part of the Super Falcons of Nigeria squad to the recently concluded 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.