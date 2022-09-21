Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

The 28-year-old Ordega is one of the most fashionable players in the national team with her daring outfits.

Ordega was a key member of the Super Falcons team that finished fifth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Franny is now back in Russia with her club CSKA Moscow contending in the Women's football championship.

Ordega was not in action for CSKA Moscow as they lost 1-2 to Zenit in their last league outing.

Pulse Nigeria

Ordega on social media

Since the WAFCON, Ordega was not invited to the Super Falcons team that lost 4-0 in Kansas and 1-2 in Washington DC to the United States of America Women's national team (USWNT).

Ordega showed off her style with new photos posted to social media on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.

In the photos, Ordega is wearing a brown overall with flowers, a scarf, shades, and white slippers.

Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photos was a message that said, "Celebrating this lady franny, who inspires confidence in all that she does. She is strong, confident, and bold a true inspiration to others."

The message from Ordega comes after she was missing from the Super Falcons of Nigeria team list to face the Nadeshiko of Japan in an international friendly.