Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

Tosin Abayomi
Super Falcons of Nigeria star Francisca Ordega is back on the trends with new pictures.

The 28-year-old forward took to social media to show off her style in new photos released on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Ordega on her official social media accounts posted photos wearing an orange overall outfit, a black and red overall with shades, and white sneakers.

'Franny' as Ordega is called showed off her style with different poses and smiles in all photos.

Francisca Ordega has been a key player for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Women's Football Championship.
Francisca Ordega has been a key player for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Women's Football Championship. Pulse Nigeria

Ordega is one of the fashionable players of the Super Falcons side with her style as a role model.

Shakara has been a key player for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Women's Football Championship.

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has opted not to call up Ordega for the international friendly fixture against the Nadeshiko of Japan.

Ordega score twice as CSKA Moscow women defeated Rostov in their last league fixture on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The Super Falcons star scored in the 29th and 85th minute as CSKA Moscow recorded a much-needed win.

Ordega is expected to return to action after the international break when CSKA Moscow takes on Lokomotiv Moscow in their next league fixture scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

