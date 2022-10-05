Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega shows off style in new photos

The 28-year-old forward took to social media to show off her style in new photos released on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

Ordega on her official social media accounts posted photos wearing an orange overall outfit, a black and red overall with shades, and white sneakers.

'Franny' as Ordega is called showed off her style with different poses and smiles in all photos.

Pulse Nigeria

Ordega shows off style

Ordega is one of the fashionable players of the Super Falcons side with her style as a role model.

Shakara has been a key player for CSKA Moscow in the Russian Women's Football Championship.

Super Falcons head coach Randy Waldrum has opted not to call up Ordega for the international friendly fixture against the Nadeshiko of Japan.

Ordega score twice as CSKA Moscow women defeated Rostov in their last league fixture on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The Super Falcons star scored in the 29th and 85th minute as CSKA Moscow recorded a much-needed win.