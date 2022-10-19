Super Falcons star Francisca Ordega celebrates 29th birthday with throwback photos

Ordega who plays in Russia for CSKA Moscow turned 29 on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Ordega a Super Falcons fan favorite took to social media to celebrate the special occasion.

She posted several photos of his childhood on her official social media platforms.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "On a day like this, a princess was freely given to my parents.

"That princess has matured into a queen. I am proud of my life and how far I’ve come. Happy birthday to me."

Pulse Nigeria

Ordega turns 29

The Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) also celebrated Ordega on her special day.

A message by the Nigerian football governing body said, "Happy birthday to @NGSuper_Falcons star, @OrdegaF. We wish you all the best today and always."

Shakara as Ordega is fondly called was a key part of the Super Falcons team that finished fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Pulse Nigeria

Ordega is a key player for Super Falcons and CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League.