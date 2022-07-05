Super Falcons return to training for 2nd Group game against Botswana

The Super Falcons return to training after suffering a 1-2 loss to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

After losing their opening group game of the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) the Super Falcons are still hopeful of qualification.

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 the Super Falcons to to training to correct mistakes made against South Africa.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

Super Falcons training

Super Falcons boss Randy Wladrum was optimistic that his team have the capacity to bounce back against Botswana and Burundi in their other group games.

He said, “Despite the loss, we are still positive in camp. It is obviously the first game of the tournament so we have to go back and regroup.

Pulse Nigeria

"We have to increase our urgency in the fighting spirit because we are encouraged by it. We have to play the way we played in the last 10-15 minutes so that we get going,”

According to several sources President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick was not happy with head coach Randy Waldrum.

See photos below

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria

Pulse Nigeria