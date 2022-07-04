Super Falcons receive Pinnick's blessing to defeat South Africa

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set for their first group game at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Pinnick gives Super Falcons blessing ahead of 1st group game against South Africa.
The team led by Randy Waldrum will take on the Bayana Bayana of South Africa on Monday, July 4, 2022.
The Super Falcons are in Morocco getting ready for the crucial first group game.
Ahead of their group opener they were visited by the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
ALSO READ: 'We want to have fun' Ajibade, Ebi reacts as Super Falcons draw South Africa, Burundi, Botswana
Pinnick and Super Falcons
According to a post by the official social media handles of the Super Falcons, Pinnick paid a visit to the team to boost their morale ahead of the big game.
The message that came with the post said, "About yesterday, @thenff president @PinnickAmaju paid a morale-boosting visit to our training."
The Super Falcons lost 4-2 to the Bayana Bayana the last time the two teams met at the Aisha Buhari Cup in Lagos.
Pinnick recently boasted about the state of Nigerian football explaining that the Super Falcons are on the right track.
The Super Falcons are going for their 10th WAFCON title and start their campaign at the Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat in Morocco, 6 PM Nigerian time.
After the game against South Africa, the Super Falcons will take on Botswana and Burundi.
