Oshoala, Plumptre, Onumonu and 22 others selected for Women's AFCON

Oshoala returns to Super Falcons as Waldrum selects Onumonu, Plumptre for their 1st AWCON. See 25 players going to Morocco.

Super Falcons: Oshoala, Plumptre, 23 others for Women's AFCON
Super Falcons: Oshoala, Plumptre, 23 others for Women's AFCON

On Friday, June 24, 2022 Super Falcons Head Coach Randy Waldrum announced his team to the 12th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (AWCON).

Waldrum selected 25 players for the tournament which will take place in Morocco from Saturday, July 4 till Saturday, July 24, 2022.

The Super Falcons list was revealed after the team played two friendly games against Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) sides FC Ratel and Bayelsa Queens.

Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco
Super Falcons opponents Bayana Bayana of South Africa touch down in Morocco Pulse Nigeria

Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Yewande Balogun (Coppermine United, USA)

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.
Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1. Pulse Nigeria

Glory Ogbonna (Santa Teresa FC, Spain); Onome Ebi (En Avant Guingamp, France); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City, England); Nicole Payne (West Virginia University, USA); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens)

Peace Efih (Kiryat Gat, Israel); Halimatu Ayinde (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden); Toni Oyedupe Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna FC, Sweden)

Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1.
Super Falcons of Nigeria beat Ratels 2-1 and draw Bayelsa Queens 1-1. Pulse Nigeria

Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Vivian Ikechukwu (WFC Gintra, Lithuania); Chinonyerem Macleans (GSK Gornik Leczna, Poland); Ifeoma Onumonu (NY/NJ Gotham FC, USA); Uchenna Kanu (Tigres Femenil, Mexico); Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Gift Monday (Bayelsa Queens)

