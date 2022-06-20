Super Falcons of Nigeria to face Japan in friendly

The friendly encounter between the two nations was announced on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The fixture comes after the Super Falcons participate at the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON)

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed that the game between the two sides will be a test against one of the premier teams in world football.

Nigeria vs Japan

The game takes place within one of the FIFA Women International Windows for this year.

It will hold on Thursday, 6th October at the Noevir Stadium, Kobe Misaki Park, Hyogo-ku.

Japan won the 2011 FIFA World Cup in 2011 while the Super Falcons have qualified for every edition of the tournament.

The Super Falcon are nine-time African champions are ranked 39th in the world while Japan are ranked 13th.

The only competitive meeting between the two-teams happened on August, 14 2004 at the Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus.

The Nadeshiko defeated the Super Falcons 1-0 in a 2004 Olympic Women’s Football Tournament.