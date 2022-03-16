AWCON

Super Falcons of Nigeria to battle Olympic gold winners Canada in double header

Tosin Abayomi
The Super Falcons will face Canada one of the best teams in womens football

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are set to face their counterparts from Canada in a series of friendly games scheduled for April, 2022.

The friendly games were announced by Canada Soccer with a message on their official Twitter account.

A statement on the official website of the Canadian soccer federation explained in details the arrangements for the friendly games between the two countries.

According to the statement, there will be two games at different venues scheduled to take place in April.

The statement said, "Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team will face Nigeria in a pair of international matches as the Women’s National Team Celebration Tour comes to British Columbia for the upcoming April window on the FIFA International Match Calendar.

"The two-match west coast series will open Friday 8 April at BC Place in Vancouver and continue Monday 11 April at Langford’s Starlight Stadium on Vancouver Island."

Canada defeated Sweden to win Gold in the women's football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last year.

The Canadians are one of the best teams in women's football and will be a formidable test or the Super Falcons.

Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team Head Coach, Bev Priestman gave her thoughts on the game against Nigeria.

She said, “We look forward to reconnecting with our Canadian fans on the west coast for these two home matches,”

“These two matches against Nigeria in Vancouver and Langford will also provide us with great experience as we continue to prepare for this summer’s qualifiers to both the FIFA World Cup and Olympic Games.”

On the other hand, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is yet to confirm the friendly between the two sides.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria are the reigning Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) champions and will use the games against Canada to finalize preparations for the 2022 edition scheduled to take place in Morocco later this July.

