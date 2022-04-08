'Nigeria’s Call Obey' - Super Falcons stars talk tough ahead of clash against Canada

17 players from the team took part in the training session in Vancouver ahead of the game.

It is a high-grade friendly organized by the Amaju Pinnick-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Falcons have a chance to test themselves against Canada who won the women's football event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Super Falcons players have taken to social media buzzing ahead of the big game far away from Canada.

Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade took to social media to give her thoughts ahead of the clash against Canada.

In a post on her official Twitter account, she said, "Arise O’ Compatriots, Nigeria’s Call Obey. I can’t wait to see all our Naija fans in Vancouver."

Another Super Falcons forward Uchenna Kanu gave her thoughts about the game on social media.

Kanu who plays for Mexican Liga MX Femenil club Tigres UANL put out a message in Spanish on her official Instagram account that said, "Ready for tomorrow's game vs Canada."

The Super Falcons take on Canada in the first friendly game scheduled for 7:30 PM, on Monday, April 8 which is in the early hours of Saturday, April 9 at 3:30 AM Nigerian time.

The NFF also stated that the game will be available on their official Facebook account.