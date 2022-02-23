'I can do better' - Super Falcons star Ifeoma Onumonu sends WARNING to Ivory Coast

Super Falcons of Nigeria striker Ifeoma Onumonu has given her thoughts about the 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast.
Onumonu is ready to cause more pain for Ivory Coast after 2 goals in the 1st leg.
The Super Falcons defeated Ivory Coast 2-0 in the first leg clash played on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
Onumonu was the hero for the Super Falcons with both goals in her first game on Nigerian soil.
The 27-year-old who plays in the United States of America National Women's Soccer League with Gotham FC has stated that she is looking forward to scoring more goals in the second-leg encounter.
Onumonu made this known in a message on the official Twitter handle of the Super Falcons.
Onumonu was delighted with her performance in Nigeria but is looking forward to a better outing against Ivory Coast in Abidjan.
In the video, she said, "I'm really excited to play, get out there again, score more goals, have a better performance I think even for myself.
So happy is scored the two goals, but I know I have more in me I know I can do better yeah I'm ready to go, ready to get out there, ready for tomorrow, ready for the AFCON so let go."
The Super Falcons take on the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast at 5 PM Nigerian time on Wednesday, February, 23 at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.
