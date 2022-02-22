'Bring on the Lady Elephants'- Super Falcons ready for Ivory Coast after final training in Abidjan [Photos]

The Super Falcons recorded a 2-0 victory against the Lady Elephants of Ivory Coast in the first leg played at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Friday, February 18, 2022 thanks to two goals from Gotham FC striker Ifeoma Onumonu.

The Super Falcons on Sunday, February 20 departed to Abidjan capital of Ivory Coast for the second leg encounter.

The Randy Waldrum led team has since continued preparation for the return leg at the Stade Robert Champroux in Abidjan.

Pulse Nigeria

Despite the Super Falcons' two-goal lead in the tie, Ivory Coast are capable of overturning the first-leg advantage.

The Ivorians recorded a 20-0 aggregate victory against the Niger Republic in the previous round.

The Super Falcons will have to get the needed result without captain Asisat Oshoala who is sidelined due to injury.

Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Women Football Development Committee Ayo Omidiran sent out a strong message ahead of the game.

Mrs. Omidiran who is in Ivory Coast with the Super Falcons stated that they are prepared for the game.

In a message on her official Twitter account along with pictures of the final training session, she said, "The @NGSuper_Falcons are ready to fly. Bring on the lady elephants. #SoarSuperFalcons."