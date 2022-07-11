'Super Falcons Improving in every game' - Waldrum warns Africa after thrashing Burundi

Inspired by Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade, the Super Falcons are now back on track at the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have scored the most goals in the competition and now have a date with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the quarterfinals.

Despite their latest victory, Super Falcons boss Randy Waldrum believes the team is yet to play their best football.

At the post match press conference, Waldrum gave his assessment of the game against Burundi.

Waldrum explained that after the loss against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa the Super Falcons continue to improve.

He said, “We are improving in every game that we play. We execute our plans well and I am happy with the way the players have reacted in our last two games. We have urgency in the way that we play.”

“We have also given an opportunity to younger players to get a feel of the tournament, so that we can also rest some of the players that have played heavy minutes.”

The American manager also highlighted the performances of some players as the competition enters the knock out stages.

He added, “I am very impressed. You can see tonight. We started Uchenna [Kanu] and she came through. Rasheedat [Ajibade] was great today.

"Peace [Ewomazino Efih] and Uchenna were great in the midfield. We have talent that is very beneficial. We have more good players to select from. I have confidence in what we are doing and we are in a really good place.”