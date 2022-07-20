WAFCON 2022

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Super Falcons refuse to train as players have not been paid for WAFCON qualifiers

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia
Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have reportedly boycotted training ahead of their final game in the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Recommended articles

After a 5-4 loss on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, the Super Falcons now have a third place playoff fixture against the Copper Queens of Zambia, the other losers in the semifinal.

However, reports reveal that the team is not pleased with the treatment by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Falcons have now made their grievances known by embarking on a boycott of the training session on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Onome Ebi's age catches up with her as Super Falcons WAFCON quest ends in Morocco

Semifinal Roundup: South Africa enters final, 9-woman Nigeria fall to hosts Morocco

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia
Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia Pulse Nigeria

According to reports on social media the Super Falcons failed to turn up to their training session.

The Super Falcons arrived Casablanca from Rabat and had a recovery session in the swimming pool.

Hours after they were praised for their performance against the host nation by the NFF President, the players have decided to make a statement by boycotting training.

Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco
Super Falcons take to swimming pool for recovery session after loss to Morocco Pulse Nigeria

According to the reports, the players decided not to attend training because of some outstanding incentives that have not been paid.

The players reportedly have not been paid since the 2022 WAFCON qualifiers and have chosen to wait until their bronze medal match to make their demands.

Despite boycotting training, the Super Falcons are scheduled to take on Zambia in the third place playoff on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

    Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

  • Profile of Super Eagles and Fatih Karagumruk forward Ahmed Musa (www.al-ain.com)

    Ahmed Musa Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

  • Victor Oladipo teams up with Barcelona stars in Miami [Photos]

    Nigerian born NBA star Victor Oladipo teams up with Barcelona stars in Miami [Photos]

Recommended articles

Calvin Bassey is the seventh Super Eagles star to play for Ajax

Calvin Bassey is the seventh Super Eagles star to play for Ajax

Football Transfer News live updates

Football Transfer News live updates

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Dybala 'privileged' to join Mourinho at Roma, takes Matic's shirt no.

Official: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

Official: Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey is now Nigeria's fifth most expensive player as he joins Ajax

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist

Nigeria eliminated from 4 CAF awards categories, Oshoala makes final shortlist

Trending

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list
WAFCON 2022

'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco

Reactions Super Falcons 2 red cards 5-4 penalty loss to Morocco in WAFCON 2022 semifinal
WAFCON 2022

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

Rasheedat Ajibade: Is Super Falcons star a Christian or a Muslim?

African Women's Footballer of the Year winners (Full List from 2001)

Asisat Oshoala, Thembi Kgatlana, and Gaelle Eganamouit are all past winners of the African Women's Footballer of the Year Award given by CAF