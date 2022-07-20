The Super Falcons of Nigeria have reportedly boycotted training ahead of their final game in the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).
Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia
Super Falcons refuse to train as players have not been paid for WAFCON qualifiers
After a 5-4 loss on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, the Super Falcons now have a third place playoff fixture against the Copper Queens of Zambia, the other losers in the semifinal.
However, reports reveal that the team is not pleased with the treatment by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
The Super Falcons have now made their grievances known by embarking on a boycott of the training session on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
ALSO READ
'My God will punish you' - Nigerians react as referee gives Super Falcons 2 red cards in penalty loss to Morocco
Super Falcons boycott training
According to reports on social media the Super Falcons failed to turn up to their training session.
The Super Falcons arrived Casablanca from Rabat and had a recovery session in the swimming pool.
Hours after they were praised for their performance against the host nation by the NFF President, the players have decided to make a statement by boycotting training.
According to the reports, the players decided not to attend training because of some outstanding incentives that have not been paid.
The players reportedly have not been paid since the 2022 WAFCON qualifiers and have chosen to wait until their bronze medal match to make their demands.
Despite boycotting training, the Super Falcons are scheduled to take on Zambia in the third place playoff on Friday, July 22, 2022 at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca.
More from category
-
Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia
-
Ahmed Musa Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News
-
Nigerian born NBA star Victor Oladipo teams up with Barcelona stars in Miami [Photos]