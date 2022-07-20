Super Falcons of Nigeria boycott training ahead of bronze medal match against Zambia

After a 5-4 loss on penalties to the Atlas Lionesses of Morocco, the Super Falcons now have a third place playoff fixture against the Copper Queens of Zambia, the other losers in the semifinal.

However, reports reveal that the team is not pleased with the treatment by the Amaju Pinnick led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The Super Falcons have now made their grievances known by embarking on a boycott of the training session on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

According to reports on social media the Super Falcons failed to turn up to their training session.

The Super Falcons arrived Casablanca from Rabat and had a recovery session in the swimming pool.

Hours after they were praised for their performance against the host nation by the NFF President, the players have decided to make a statement by boycotting training.

According to the reports, the players decided not to attend training because of some outstanding incentives that have not been paid.

The players reportedly have not been paid since the 2022 WAFCON qualifiers and have chosen to wait until their bronze medal match to make their demands.