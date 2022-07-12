WAFCON 2022

Super Falcons land in Casablanca, Ajibade and Ohale make Group Stage X1

Tosin Abayomi
Super Falcons ready to book World Cup ticket against Cameroon in quarter final clash

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have landed in Casablanca for the 2022 Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarterfinal clash.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria finished second in group C to the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

They now have a quarterfinal date against rivals the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon.

The Super Falcons played all three group games at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat and now change locations to Casablanca.

The Super Falcons played all three group games at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat

The official social media handles of the Super Falcons announced their arrival in Casablanca.

A statement by the Super Falcons said, "Hi Casablanca, We've arrived safely in Casablanca in the build up to our #WAFCON2022 quarter final showdown with Cameroon on Thursday, July 14.

"On arrival, we were immediately lodged at Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia."

Super Falcons staying at Novotel Hotel in Mohammedia

On Thursday, July 14 the Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon at the Stade Mohammed V, Casablanca on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) revealed the Team of the Group stage.

Two Super Falcons players were included in the 11. Atletico Madrid striker Rasheedat Ajibade and defender Osinachi Ohale made the list.

Ajibade has two goals while Ohale was voted Woman of the Match against Burundi.

Tosin Abayomi

