Super Falcons star Ifeoma Onumonu extends with Gotham until 2025

The 28-year-old Onumonu joined Gotham from OL Reign in January 2020. In a total of 61 games played since her arrival has contributed 14 goals and nine assists.

Onumonu born in Cucamonga, California, United States of America (USA) decided to represent Nigeria on the international stage.

Onumonu is now a key player for the Super Falcons and part of the team that finished fourth at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Onumonu on new contract

In an interview with the Gotham website, Onumonu explained her decision to extend for the next three years.

She said, “I’m really excited to sign on long-term with Gotham FC!.

“It’s been a journey already with this club and I’m looking forward to many more years competing to be the best team in the NWSL.

"The club and community around me has truly made me feel valued as a player. Although this past year has been a difficult one, the fans never left our side.

"I’m happy to be fighting for this club and excited about what we’ll be able to accomplish together.”