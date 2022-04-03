Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre scores own goal as Arsenal thrash Leicester City 5-0

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre was in action for Leicester City women as they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Arsenal.
After a 9-0 defeat to Chelsea, Plumptre scored an own goal as Arsenal beat Leicester City 5-0.
The 23-year-old defender was in action for 90 minutes as Leicester City suffered another embarrassing defeat in a Football Association Women's Super League (WSL) fixture played on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Arsenal went in front as early as the second minute through Beth Mead which they took to the halftime break.
In the 67th minute, Vivianne Miedema scored the second for Arsenal. Miedema struck again for Arsenal's third in the 75th minute and her second of the game.
In the 75th minute, Plumptre diverted the ball past her keeper for an own goal and Arsenal's fourth.
American midfielder Tobin Heath scored the fifth for Arsenal in the 83rd minute as they held on for a comprehensive win.
It was another defeat for Plumptre and her Leicester City teammates as they suffered a 9-0 battering at the hands of Chelsea just last week.
Plumptre and her teammates are now in 11th place on the standings just above bottom side Birmingham City.
Leicester City will aim to bounce back when they take on Manchester City in their next league game scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022.
