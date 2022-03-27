WSL

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Sports gist

Plumptre who was captain could not save Leicester from a 9-0 thrashing by Chelsea.

Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day
Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day

Super Falcons of Nigeria defender Ashleigh Plumptre was in action as Leicester City women suffered a 9-0 loss to Chelsea women on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Recommended articles

The 23-year-old defender was named captain for the Football Association Women's Super League (FA WSL) fixture on Mother's Day.

Just three minutes into the game, Guro Reiten put Chelsea in front, Sam Kerr added a second in the fifth minute.

Bethany England put in the third in the seventh minute, Aniek Nouwen scored the fourth in the 11th minute.

Plumptre played for 31 minutes as Leicester City lost 9-0 to Chelsea [Leicester City website]
Plumptre played for 31 minutes as Leicester City lost 9-0 to Chelsea [Leicester City website] Pulse Nigeria

England had her second of the game in the 28th minute, while Reiten scored the sixth as Chelsea went to the halftime break with a six-goal cushion.

Kerr scored the seventh with her second of the game in the 47th minute, Lauren James added the eight in the 88th minute and Jessie Fleming finished the scoring with Chelsea's ninth in the 90th minute.

With Leicester City five goals down, Plumptre picked up a knock to the head and could not continue.

The Super Falcons defender was substituted for Sophie Barker in the 31st minute.

Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day
Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day Pulse Nigeria

Leicester City took to their official Twitter account to post a message detailing the injury suffered by Plumptre.

The message said, "Plumptre is unable to continue after taking a knock to the head and Barker is on in her place, taking the captain's armband."

It was a disappointing defeat for Plumptre and her Leicester City teammates as Chelsea trashed them 7-0 earlier this season and are now 11th on the table.

Plumptre now faces a huge battle to be fit for Leicester City's next game against Arsenal on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day

    Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day

  • Ademola Lookman talks about Nigeria vs Ghana

    'Thank God' - Ademola Lookman breaks silence after debut for Super Eagles against Ghana

  • The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will have 60,,000 fans when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana

    CAF approves 60,000 fans to attend Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana

Recommended articles

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre picks up injury as Chelsea destroy Leicester 9-0 on Mother's Day

Ademola Lookman,Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles stars with a point to prove in the must-win clash against Ghana

Ademola Lookman,Victor Osimhen and Super Eagles stars with a point to prove in the must-win clash against Ghana

'Thank God' - Ademola Lookman breaks silence after debut for Super Eagles against Ghana

'Thank God' - Ademola Lookman breaks silence after debut for Super Eagles against Ghana

Almost 3 years later, Uzoho turns the tables on Okoye in Super Eagles n.1 battle

Almost 3 years later, Uzoho turns the tables on Okoye in Super Eagles n.1 battle

Sporting Lagos return to winning ways on home turf

Sporting Lagos return to winning ways on home turf

NFF to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of second-leg showdown against Ghana

NFF to install VAR at Moshood Abiola Stadium ahead of second-leg showdown against Ghana

Trending

2022 WCQ

5 positives from Super Eagles draw against Ghana

The Super Eagles survived a tough match against the Black Stars of Ghana

Video: Watch Barcelona beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield in legends game

Gerrard could not save Liverpool from defeat to Barcelona
2022 WCQ

Video: Watch the Super Eagles of Nigeria arrive 'safely' in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are back in Abuja after 0-0 draw against Ghana
2022 WCQ

'We had 2 clear-cut chances' - Eguavoen boasts after Super Eagles 0-0 draw against Ghana [Video]

The SUPER Eagles could not make Nigeria proud in Ghana

'Evra bus stop' - Manchester United legend impressed on visit to Oshodi [Photos/Videos]

Patrice Evra visited Oshodi Lagos [@ifeoluwajohns18]

Nigeria's Falconets beat Senegal 4-1 to qualify for FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

The Falconets are through to the 2022 FIFA Women's World Cup
NUGA

UNILAG 2022: OAU, Nile serve Unilag more NUGA breakfasts

The Male basketball winners, Nile.
2022 WCQ

CAF approves 60,000 fans to attend Super Eagles of Nigeria vs Ghana

The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja will have 60,,000 fans when the Super Eagles of Nigeria face the Black Stars of Ghana