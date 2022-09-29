Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi joins Levante Las Planas

The 39-year-old veteran defender joined Levante Las Planas as a free agent on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The move to Spain by Ebi comes after she captained the Super Falcons of Nigeria to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Cameroon.

Ebi was injured at the tournament and expected to be out of action for a long time.

Onome Ebi joins Levante Las Planas

Levante Las Planas announced the arrival of Ebi to the team with a picture and message on their official social media handles.

The message by the team said, "Welcome Ebi Onome! The experienced Nigerian defender arrives to join the team's defense.

"Welcome @onosky5 #AúpaLevante."

The veteran defender also took to social media to celebrate the new move with a message that said,

"New Home New Experience @fclevantelasplanasfem 🤝💪🤗🙏⚽️. Thank You Lord For Another Opportunity."

Ebi joins Levante Las Planas a side in ninth on the league table after two games played in the new season.