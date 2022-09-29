Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi joins Levante Las Planas

Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Onome Ebi has sealed a move to Primera División de la Liga de Fútbol Femenino Levante Las Planas.
At the age of 39, Ebi joins Ajibade, Payne, and Oshoala in Spain with Levante Las Planas.
The 39-year-old veteran defender joined Levante Las Planas as a free agent on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
The move to Spain by Ebi comes after she captained the Super Falcons of Nigeria to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Cameroon.
Ebi was injured at the tournament and expected to be out of action for a long time.
Levante Las Planas announced the arrival of Ebi to the team with a picture and message on their official social media handles.
The message by the team said, "Welcome Ebi Onome! The experienced Nigerian defender arrives to join the team's defense.
"Welcome @onosky5 #AúpaLevante."
The veteran defender also took to social media to celebrate the new move with a message that said,
"New Home New Experience @fclevantelasplanasfem 🤝💪🤗🙏⚽️. Thank You Lord For Another Opportunity."
Ebi joins Levante Las Planas a side in ninth on the league table after two games played in the new season.
The Lagos-born defender will join Super Falcons stars in Spain such as Rasheedat Ajibade with Atletico Madrid, Oyedupe Payne with Sevilla, and Asisat Oshoala with Barcelona.